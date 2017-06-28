Tullamore 'absolutely sickened' as underage jerseys stolen and set on fire 28 June 2017





Gardai in Tullamore are investigating the theft, and subsequent burning, of jerseys belonging to the underage section of the Tullamore Ladies Gaelic Football club.

Two sets of jerseys were stolen from O'Brien Park which is located opposite Bord na Móna O'Connor Park in Tullamore and were later found burnt.

“We were absolutely sickened to find out what happened to the jerseys,” Tullamore secretary Deirdre Power told The Offaly Express.

“All the club mentors have been putting in many hours to coach our young girls and we now have teams at U6, U8, U10 and U12 age groups in the academy. We really can’t understand why anyone would do such a thing.”

It is hoped that CCTV footage will help identify the culprits and both Offaly Ladies Football and Tullamore Ladies Football have urged anyone with information about this crime to contact local Gardaí at Tullamore Garda Station on (057) 932 7600.