Boyle seeks redemption 28 June 2017





©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Westmeath's Francis Boyle.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Westmeath defender Frank Boyle is adamant that a run in the qualifiers will define their season.

Last Sunday's record championship defeat to Dublin will be discussed for a long time and will live in the memories of those involved even longer.

However, Boyle told the Westmeath Independent that their season will be defined by how they do in the qualifiers as they prepare to entertain Armagh at Cusack Park on Saturday, July 8th.

“We have to try and regroup for the qualifiers. They will either make or break this team,” stressed the experienced defender. “The qualifiers will define where we are at. We have been see-sawing the whole time. If we are men, we'll come out on the right side of this.

“There is talent in the side and we have something to build on. But, as Tom said, the GAA is running 130 years and Westmeath only has one Leinster title. You are constantly trying to break the mould. But you have to get up in the morning. You have to keep going.”