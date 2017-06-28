Laois star Maher sustains cruciate knee ligament damage 28 June 2017





by Jackie Cahill

Laois have been dealt a massive injury setback ahead of Saturday’s All-Ireland SHC round 1 qualifier clash with Dublin after scans confirmed cruciate knee ligament damage for Stephen ‘Picky’ Maher.

The free-scoring Clough-Ballacolla clubman was one of the stars of IT Carlow’s march to an historic Fitzgibbon Cup final appearance earlier this year, and was returning to form recently after recovering from a broken finger.

But Maher went down injured with 18 minutes remaining in last Sunday’s one-point victory over Carlow – and was seen hobbling towards the tunnel on crutches at full-time.

Maher was scanned on Monday and after his worst fears were confirmed, the talented 24-year-old now faces a lengthy lay-off.

In another blow for manager Éamonn Kelly, it’s been confirmed that captain Ross King has been handed a one-match ban after he was sent off against Carlow.

King was dismissed in the 13th minute following an off-the-ball clash with Carlow’s Richard Coady that was spotted up by an umpire behind the goal, before referee Diarmuid Kirwan issued a red card.

King has been reported for a ‘striking with minimal force’, an offence that carries a one-match suspension.

Cha Dwyer is out for another month with a hamstring injury and Willie Dunphy will miss out again after undergoing surgery on his hand recently.

That leaves Kelly, who’s set to stay on as Laois boss irrespective of Saturday’s result at Parnell Park, without seven players who have featured in this year’s championship – Maher, King, Dwyer, Dunphy, Ben Conroy, Paddy Whelan and John Lennon, while Conor Phelan was another cruciate victim at the start of the season.

A lengthy list of absentees leaves Laois as massive underdogs ahead of their trip to the capital but they showed admirable resolve against Carlow last Sunday, nailing two points deep in stoppage time to snatch victory.

But Kelly admitted: “Dublin are odds-on favourites. They have a far stronger

panel to pick from than us.”