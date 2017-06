A song for Wexford and Davy Fitz 27 June 2017





Wexford's Lee Chin celebrates with fans. Wexford's Lee Chin celebrates with fans.

Barry Murphy from Wexford has written a short song about his county team and their manager ahead of Sunday's big Leinster Final against Galway.

The song was released in an effort to raise funds for a local school, Davidstown P.S.

Have a listen here: