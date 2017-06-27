Kerry captain ready to inflict more woe on Rebels 27 June 2017





Kerry's Johnny Buckley is tackled by Niall McInerney of Roscommon.

by Daragh Small

Kerry captain Johnny Buckley is expecting a fiery challenge from Cork in Sunday’s Munster final, but he says the league champions are focused on plotting a direct route through to Croke Park.

Home advantage was handed to Kerry for the decider after Pairc Ui Chaoimh’s redevelopment was slower than expected, but Buckley’s side are wary of the seemingly ailing Rebels ahead of the decider.

But Buckley (27) has already had a year to remember. As well as their league final win over Dublin, he claimed an All-Ireland club title this year, where he captained Dr Croke’s to victory over Slaugthneil at Croke Park on St Patrick’s Day and he wants to return there with Kerry this summer.

The former UCC forward believes that winning Kerry’s seventh Munster crown in eight years would be a massive boost ahead of the All-Ireland Series.

“It’s massive, Munster championships aren’t easily got and at the start of the year when we sat down it was definitely a big aim for us,” said Buckley.

“Whoever came through on the other side, we wanted to put down a performance and hopefully it might be enough to win it. We are just delighted to get into the final.

“A Munster final in itself is a massive thing so it’s always a target to get there and obviously not having to go through the back door because there is a lot of strong teams there this year.

“There will be even more strong teams in the qualifiers as the games go on and we are just delighted to playing in a Munster final hopefully we can win it.”

Kerry have won 78 Munster titles and after their brilliant win over reigning All-Ireland champions Dublin in the league final they are red-hot favourites to claim the provincial crown once again.

Cork were poor as they saw off both Waterford and Tipperary by the minimum in the lead up to the Munster final but Buckley says Cork will still be massively competitive this weekend.

“I know they are a very proud county I spent a bit of time in college up there,” said Buckley.

“They had a massive second-half performance and got over a very good Tipp side and they will be all guns blazing for the final.

“We are well used to playing Cork in Munster, we know they are a serious side who can beat anyone on their day. We will prepare for that eventuality.

“If you look at their players, they have serious strength from goalkeeper all the way up to their forward line and the players that they can bring on.

“We know how good they can be and we will be ready for that hopefully.”