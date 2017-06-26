Flanagan keen to continue 26 June 2017





©INPHO/Oisin Keniry. Offaly manager Pat Flanagan consoles Cian Donohue.©INPHO/Oisin Keniry.

Pat Flanagan hopes to serve a fourth year as Offaly football manager.

The Clara man was granted a two-year extension following last year's campaign and will see that out assuming he receives the support of the players and county board.

There were calls for Flanagan's resignation in the wake of a 30-point mauling by Armagh in the Allianz League last March, but he kept his job and managed to keep the Faithful County in Division 3 before losing to Westmeath (after a replay) and Cavan in the championship.

"I met with the county board last year and was given a two-year reign," he explained to Midlands 103 after last night's All-Ireland qualifier loss to Cavan.

"There's one of those up. I'm not going to make any harsh decisions. I've never walked away from anything so I'm going to today. I'm going to sit down with the players and the county board and if both parties think I'm the right person to go forward with, I certainly have no issues whatsoever.

"I do think that we're heading in the right direction."