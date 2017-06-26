What they said ... the weekend in quotes 26 June 2017





©INPHO/Gerry McManus. Carlow fans travelled in their numbers for their side's All-Ireland SFC Qualifier Round 2A clash against London at McGovern Park, Ruislip.©INPHO/Gerry McManus.

“I’ve a duty of care for the player and I firmly believe there was an attack on his good name. The freedom of expression and opinion – it’s an important part of our constitution and the Republic but it’s not absolute. You can’t attack somebody’s good name unwarranted and I believe it was on this instance.”



The decision by Jim Gavin and the Dubs to refuse one-to-one interviews with the broadcast media was one of the main talking points of the weekend.

“The Sunday Game has no bearing or influence on the GAA disciplinary system. The CCCC review all games on a Monday that have been played on Saturday or Sunday and take action if need be.”



CCCC George Cartwright dismissed suggestions that the GAA's disciplinary procedures are influenced by media coverage.



“I can't see the benefits to the Dublin backroom team or squads by doing this. I am a little bit disappointed.”

Former Donegal star Kevin Cassidy was on punditry duty with RTE and gave his reaction to Dublin's media stance.



“The players didn't want it. They wanted to have a go.”

Westmeath's game plan backfired on Tom Cribbin and his players.



“What this shows again today is that the idea of a proper championship is a farce, whether in Leinster or in the rest of the country. Teams like Westmeath and a lot of other teams — 23 or 24 others — are just not able to compete. The sooner we have different levels to suit the various teams, the better it would be.”

It's time for championship change, according to Colm O'Rourke.



“As I said to the players all week, tonight's an opportunity to get to the Ulster final and we didn't turn it down. We took the opportunity and we're now in the Ulster final.”

Eamonn Burns has worked miracles with Down in the space of 12 months.



“It was just one of those days where we were always chasing the game. Down deserved it on the day. We'll just have to regroup.”



It's back to the drawing board for Malachy O'Rourke and the Farney County.



“I'm absolutely delighted and I can't wait till 8.30 on Monday morning to see who we draw. I don't think anyone would be looking forward to us.”



Wexford boss Seamus McEnaney will face his native Monaghan in the qualifiers.



“Their character was questioned and the they answered it.”

Armagh selector John Toal was a happy man after they bounced back from the disappointment of their Ulster SFC quarter-final exit to Down with a nine point win over Fermanagh.



“This year has just been an annus horribilis, just horrible. You are relegated and you lose two championship matches each by a margin of nine points, it doesn't get much worse than that so we'll have to look at that.”

2017 has not worked out the way Ernesiders boss Pete McGrath hoped it would have.



“All in all we're delighted, we've another day out which is class and I'll be up early Monday morning to hear where the adventure takes us.”

It's back to Kingspan Breffni for Mattie McGleenan and the Breffni County for a qualifier date with Tipperary.



“This is our fourth championship game in a row and that's hasn't happened for a long, long time in Carlow. It's a great place for us to be.”

Turlough O'Brien will be hoping the Barrowsiders can build on their win over London when they face Leitrim in Round 2B.

“The dressing room is more like a casualty ward than a senior hurling team. That's what it is, it's an opportunity for someone else now.”

The Laois hurling physio will be working over time this week as Eamonn Kelly turns his attention to qualifier clash with Dublin.