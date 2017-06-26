Football Qualifiers: Banty goes native

26 June 2017

Wexford manager Seamus McEnaney will be up against his native county Monaghan

Wexford manager Seamus McEnaney will be up against his native county Monaghan in Round 2B of the All-Ireland SFC qualifiers.

The draw took place this morning on RTÉ Radio One and 'Banty' will be looking to heap further misery on the Farney County following their surprise defeat to Down on Saturday evening.

Elsewhere, Westmeath's supporters will hope their side can bounce back from yesterday's 0-10 to 4-29 drubbing at the hands of Dublin against Armagh while the meeting of Cavan and 2016 All-Ireland semi-finalists Tipperary is the stand-out fixture of the round.

All-Ireland SFC Round 2B Qualifiers

Wexford v Monaghan

Westmeath v Armagh

Carlow v Leitrim

Cavan v Tipperary

These four games will take place on the weekend of July 8th and 9th.  

Confirmation of venues, times and dates for all fixtures will be confirmed following a meeting of the GAA's C.C.C.C this afternoon.




