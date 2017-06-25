Dublin refuse broadcast interviews after coverage of Connolly incident 25 June 2017





©INPHO/Gary Carr. Dublin manager Jim Gavin.©INPHO/Gary Carr.

Dublin gave the broadcast media the silent treatment after their Leinster SFC semi-final annihilation of Westmeath.

It's understood the decision not to speak to TV and radio reporters is in response to coverage of the Diarmuid Connolly incident during the quarter-final against Carlow which led to the St. Vincent's clubman receiving a 12-week ban.

Interviews with print journalists were granted, with cameras permitted to be present, but there were no one-to-one interviews with broadcasters allowed.

"I can't see the benefits to the Dublin backroom team or squads by doing this. I am a little bit disappointed," said former Donegal star Kevin Cassidy, who was on co-commentary duty for RTÉ's live TV coverage of today's game.