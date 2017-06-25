Watch: Dessie Dolan's son wasn't playing ball for Hall of Fame presentation 25 June 2017





Former Westmeath footballer Dessie Dolan, pictured with his wife Kelly, daughter Freya and son Nathan, is inducted into the Leinster Hall of Fame at Croke Park.

On a black day for Westmeath football at Croke Park, there was one light-hearted moment which involved Dessie Dolan's young son, Nathan.

At half-time and a heavy defeat already beckoning for the Lake County, Dessie was presented with the Leinster Hall of Fame award in front of the Hogan Stand by Leinster Council chairman Jim Bolger. As his brother Gary, wife Kelly and baby daughter Freya looked on in the background, the RTE pundit was accompanied on to the pitch by Nathan for the presentation. But the three-year-old wasn't having any of it and ran off in the middle of the field after wriggling out of his famous father's grasp.