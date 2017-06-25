Live: Sunday Match Tracker 25 June 2017





Westmeath's Killian Daly makes a block on Niall Scully of Dublin during their side's Leinster SFC semi-final clash at Croke Park.

The Leinster senior football semi-final takes centre stage this afternoon.

There are five games down for decision today which are spread throughout the course of the day.

Unusually, we have two All-Ireland SFC qualifiers throwing in at 6.30pm as Cavan travel to Tullamore to take on Offaly and Armagh host Fermanagh at the Athletic Grounds.

The third football qualifier between London and Carlow throws in at McGovern Park, Ruislip at 1pm, while there is also one hurling qualifier being played as Laois entertain Carlow at O'Moore Park.

However, the game of the day is undoubtedly the Leinster SFC semi-final between Dublin and Westmeath and this Croke Park fixture throws in at 4pm.

We've a long day ahead as we keep up to date with all the action as it unfolds