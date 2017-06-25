McGee 'hit the bottle hard' after Ulster final loss 25 June 2017





Donegal's Eamon McGee.

Donegal's Eamon McGee.

Former Donegal defender Eamon McGee has recalled turning up drunk for a training session after Donegal's defeat to Monaghan in the 2013 Ulster SFC final.

The 2012 All-Ireland winning corner back disregarded then manager Jim McGuinness' warning to squad members that if they were caught drinking the day after the game, they would be dropped from the panel.

"Jim McGuinness warned us after the game that anyone still drinking on the Monday was out the door," McGee - who had already been dropped four times at that stage of his inter-county career - wrote in his Irish Daily Star column yesterday.

"But I was feeling sorry for myself and hit the bottle hard. Monday morning, the normal person goes home, takes it easy for the day, and tries to get the head around going into the qualifiers. Not me.

"The self-pity was still there and I headed straight for the high stool. Couldn't give a sh**e about football or Donegal.

"A recovery session and video analysis had been arranged and my brother Neil and Odhran MacNiallais landed into the pub to collect me.

"I collapsed into the backseat of the car and we headed for Letterkenny. Insanity is supposed to be doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. Here I am, someone who was dropped from the panel four times by different managers, heading to training full as a frog."

To his surprise, McGee didn't face any disciplinary action from the management and played in Donegal's subsequent 16-point loss to Mayo in the All-Ireland SFC quarter-final.