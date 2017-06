Magee and Wicklow part ways 24 June 2017





Johnny Magee has brought the curtain down on his three year term as manager of the Wicklow senior football team.

RTE Sport is reporting that the former Dublin star – who was appointed by the Garden County in October 2014 - has decided to call it quits.

His exit comes following last weekend's narrow 3-10 to 2-16 All-Ireland SF qualifier defeat to Laois and the Leinster SFC exit at the hands of Louth.