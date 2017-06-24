LIVE: Saturday Match Tracker

24 June 2017

Down's Connaire Harrison and Drew Wylie of Monaghan.
©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton.

It's the last Saturday of June and two massive games are down for decision in the 2017 senior football championship.

An Ulster SFC final date with holders Tyrone is up for grabs in Armagh, where Down and Monaghan are due to do battle at 7pm.

Four hours earlier, Limerick will entertain Wexford in a do-or-die Round 1B SF Qualifier.

Click here for full LIVE text commentary on all the action as it happens.




