Bealin: 'Jekyll and Hyde' Westmeath can give Dubs a game 24 June 2017





Paul Bealin when in charge of Westmeath.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Paul Bealin when in charge of Westmeath.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Former Westmeath manager Paul Bealin believes the Lake County possess the raw material to 'be competitive' against his native county at Croke Park tomorrow.

But the 1995 All-Ireland winning Dublin midfielder can't see any other outcome than a win for Jim Gavin's Sam Maguire Cup three-in-a-row chasing outfit.

“You are never sure which Westmeath team will turn up,” he told SunSport.

“They can be really good one day and very poor the next. There is a Jekyll and Hyde thing about them.

“Just look at this year, they were poor against Offaly the first day but in the replay they played well and got the scores they needed at ­important times.

“Westmeath definitely have the players well capable of giving Dublin a game, maybe not to win, but to be ­competitive.

“A lot will depend on how they set up and which ­Westmeath team shows up at Croke Park.”