Team news: Fermanagh ready for Armagh clash 23 June 2017





Armagh's Aaron McKay up against Fermanagh's Sean Quigley.

©INPHO/Presseye/Jonathan Porter. Armagh's Aaron McKay up against Fermanagh's Sean Quigley.©INPHO/Presseye/Jonathan Porter.

The Fermanagh starting line-up has been announced ahead of their all Ulster SFC Qualifier clash with Armagh on Sunday.

Fermanagh (Qual Round 1B v Armagh): Chris Snow; Mickey Jones, Che Cullen, Cian McManus; Aidan Breen, Ryan McCluskey, Conor Murphy; Eoin Donnelly, Lee Cullen; Barry Mulrone, Ryan Lyons, Paul McCusker; Kane Connor, Sean Quigley, Tomas Corrigan.

Throw in at the Athletic Grounds is 6.30pm.