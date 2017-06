Team news: Westmeath XV announced 23 June 2017





Westmeath's John Heslin with Jonny Cooper of Dublin

Tom Cribbin has named his Westmeath side to face Dublin in Sunday's Leinster SFC semi-final at Croke Park.

Westmeath (Leinster SFC v Dublin): Darren Quinn; Jamie Gonoud, Kevin Maguire, Killian Daly; Mark McCallon, Frank Boyle, James Dolan; Alan Stone, Ger Egan; Callum McCormack, Paul Sharry, Kieran Martin; Tommy McDaniel, John Heslin, Denis Glennon.

Throw in is at 4pm.