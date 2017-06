Team news: Same again for Offaly 23 June 2017





Offaly have named an unchanged side for this Sunday's All-Ireland SFC Qualifier Round 1B clash with Cavan at Tullamore.

Offaly (Qual Round 1B v Cavan): Alan Mulhall; Brian Darby, Eoin Rigney, Sean Pender; Niall Darby, Peter Cunningham, Cian Donohue; Conor McNamee, David Hanlon; Ruairi Allen, Graham Guilfoyle, Michael Brazil; Johnny Moloney, Nigel Dunne, Niall McNamee.

Throw in is at 6:30pm.