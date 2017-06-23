Boyle questions venue choice for Leinster semi-final 23 June 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie. Westmeath's Francis Boyle.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Frank Boyle believes Sunday's Leinster SFC semi-final between Westmeath and Dublin should be played at a provincial venue.

It will be the first of this year's Leinster championship games to be staged at GAA HQ and Boyle - who made a big impact after coming on as a fifth-minute substitute for the unfortunate Paddy Holloway in Westmeath's quarter-final replay win over Offaly last Saturday - cannot see the logic in playing the semi-final at a half-empty Croker.

"It is a pity the GAA can't see the sense in bringing the game out of Croke Park, to be honest," the veteran Killucan defender said in the Westmeath Topic.

"Maybe it could be played in Navan or Portlaoise or Tullamore. What crowd are you going to get in Croke Park next Sunday? 20,000 max, it doesn't seem fair. I think it would be a great spectacle if you brought it down the country somewhere.

"We know how good Dublin are, but they will be bet sometime, so why not by us? Let's go and give it a real go."