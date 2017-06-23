Flanagan gives Westmeath a shout 23 June 2017





Offaly manager Pat Flanagan.

©INPHO/Bryan Keane. Offaly manager Pat Flanagan.©INPHO/Bryan Keane.

Offaly manager Pat Flanagan believes that his former county Westmeath can trouble Dublin in Sunday's Leinster SFC semi-final.

Flanagan saw close hand just how good Westmeath are as the sides met in the provincial quarterfinal replay last Saturday.

Having been lucky to scrape a draw against the Faithful County the first day, Westmeath made no mistake last weekend as they eased through to the semi-final.

And Flanagan who managed the Lake County and most of the current players told the Midland Tribune that they are an improving side who are more than capable of beating Dublin if they go out with the right attitude.

“I remember being in a dressingroom with Eugene McGee many, many year ago and he said that we need to get to two or three Leinster finals before we might have a chance of winning one All-Ireland,” said Flanagan.

“They're after putting themselves in a position now. They're after getting themselves to two Leinster finals and now they're playing Dublin again, I know it's a semi-final, but at least they're putting themselves there.

“I know most of those lads, they're a great group of fellas, and they've come together from a very, very young age. I know that the big problem is probably the turnaround, but if they can get that right.

“Dublin against Carlow seemed to be a little bit out of sorts. They probably will, in Croke Park, be a very, very big challenge for Westmeath. But having said that if they can stem the tide for as long as they did last year and believe in themselves and then go for it near the end of the game, a shock is definitely on the cards.”