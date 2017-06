Kingdom report clean bill of health 23 June 2017





©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Kerry's David Moran.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Kerry will have everyone available for Sunday week's Munster SFC final against Cork.

Manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice confirmed at last night's press briefing that he will have a full hand to choose from for the Fitzgerald Stadium showdown.

David Moran and Killian Young missed the semi-final win over Clare through injury, but have since regained fitness.