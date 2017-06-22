Team news: Clarke and McEnroe passed fit to start Faithful test 22 June 2017





Cavan's captain Killian Clarke leads out his team in Castleblayney. Cavan's captain Killian Clarke leads out his team in Castleblayney.

Killian Clarke and James McEnroe have both been passed fit to start for Cavan in Sunday's All-Ireland SFC Qualifier clash against Offaly at Bord Na Mona O'Connor Park.

The defensive duo were rated doubtful to line out in Tullamore after picking up knocks in the 1-15 to 0-15 Ulster SFC quarter-final defeat to Monaghan earlier this month but have recovered in time for the trip to the midlands with team-captain Clarke retaining his place at full-back and Ramor clubman McEnroe picked at wing-back.

Another boost for the Breffni County is the inclusion of Dara McVeety at centre-forward - the Crosserlough flyer has returned to full-fitness after an injury forced him out to miss out on a place in the starting 15 for the clash with the Farney County two weeks ago.

Manager Mattie McGleenan has made two changes in personnel with McVeety replacing Conor Madden up front and Jason McLouglin preferred to Niall Murray at left corner-back.

Cavan (All-Ireland SFC v Offaly): Raymond Galligan; Padraig Faulkner, Killian Clarke, Jason McLoughlin; James McEnroe, Conor Moynagh, Gerard Smith; Liam Buchanan, Gearoid McKiernan; Cian Mackey, Dara McVeety, Martin Reilly; Niall Clerkin, Niall McDermott, Sean Johnston.

Subs: James Farrelly, Niall Murray, Fergal Reilly, Tomas Corr, Ciaran Brady, Thomas Galligan, Ryan Connolly, Joe Dillon, Conor Madden, Joshua Hayes, Caomhin O'Reilly.