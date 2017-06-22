Coffey brothers brewing something special in Tipperary 22 June 2017





Tipperary hurler Andrew Coffey and his brother Barry (inset) Tipperary hurler Andrew Coffey and his brother Barry (inset)

It’s set to be a special week for two Tipperary brothers as Andrew Coffey gets set to captain Tipperary’s U21 hurlers in the Munster championship tonight – a week after his brother Barry signed with Celtic FC.

Andrew has been named at right half-forward for his county’s provincial quarter-final clash with Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds (throw-in 7.30pm), with his brother Barry having recently signed a three-year contract with the Scottish soccer giants following reported interest from both Chelsea and Manchester United.

Both brothers have played hurling with their native Nenagh Eire Og club at all age levels, with its chairman Enda Costelloe describing the pair's rise to success as a “tremendous honour for the club”.

“It’s a great week for the family, they have a massive sporting influence on the community. Seeing Barry leaving the club is a loss, because he was a fine young hurler,” Mr Costelloe is quoted saying by the Irish Examiner.

“As for Andrew, he’s been part of the Tipperary set-up for years, and he’s still relatively young himself. I can definitely see him being a big part of the senior side in years to come.”