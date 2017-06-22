Derry call off club games ahead of Mayo clash 22 June 2017





Derry manager Damian Barton.

Derry county board have postponed this weekend’s club fixtures involving county players ahead of the Oak Leafers' All-Ireland SFC qualifier against Mayo.

It sees nine games in total called off as manager Damian Barton looks for a full panel to choose from for Saturday week’s trip to Castlebar against last year’s beaten All-Ireland finalists.

An e-mail was circulated to the county’s clubs last night (Wednesday) informing them of the decision to postpone the games, with the CCC still intent on completing all league fixtures before the championship throws-in in August.

Following his side’s qualifier victory over Waterford last Saturday, Barton voiced his disapproval at Enda Lynn playing a club game for Greenlough against Slaughtneil five days previous, branding it “stupid” as the Derry captain picked up an injury which saw him ruled out for the trip to Dungarvan.