Brogan ready for 'biggest challenge' 22 June 2017





Dublin's Bernard Brogan with Killian Daly of Westmeath.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Dublin's Bernard Brogan with Killian Daly of Westmeath.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Bernard Brogan says he’s ready to step up to the plate and regain a starting place in Dublin’s first 15 this summer.

The Oliver Plunkett’s man, who is looking for a remarkable 11th Leinster SFC title this summer, as well as a fifth All-Ireland crown, came off the bench in the Dubs’ victory over Carlow earlier this month, notching his first championship point outside Croke Park, but isn’t expected to start in Sunday’s Leinster SFC semi-final against Westmeath.

“There will be times you have to take a different role and that will be my biggest challenge having been starting for so long for so many years,” Brogan told the Irish Daily Star.

“I believe I’ll react well to the new challenge this summer, whether I start or whether I come off the bench.

“I’ll be fighting to start, getting in there, and when I’ve been asked questions in the past, that’s when I’ve performed to my best.”