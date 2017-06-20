Qualifier Round 2A times and venues confirmed
20 June 2017
Derry's Emmett McGuckian with Mayo's Keith Higgins and Kevin Keane.
©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty.
The GAA has announced the details of the Round 2A football qualifier games.
Three of the games have been fixed for Saturday evening, July 1.
The date has yet to be finalised for the meeting of Laois and Clare. Laois hurlers could be in action the same weekend if they win Sunday's preliminary qualifier against Christy Ring champions Carlow. Thus the possibility of a duoble header exists and the football fixture will not be confirmed until after the Round 1 SHC Qualifier draw next Monday.
Saturday July 1
Donegal v Longford, MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey, 5pm
Mayo v Derry, Elverys MacHale Park, Castlebar, 5pm
Meath v Sligo, Pairc Tailteann, Navan, 6pm
Saturday/Sunday July 1/2
Laois v Clare, O'Moore Park, Portlaoise, TBC