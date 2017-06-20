Qualifier Round 2A times and venues confirmed 20 June 2017





©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty. Derry's Emmett McGuckian with Mayo's Keith Higgins and Kevin Keane.©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty.

The GAA has announced the details of the Round 2A football qualifier games.



Three of the games have been fixed for Saturday evening, July 1.



The date has yet to be finalised for the meeting of Laois and Clare. Laois hurlers could be in action the same weekend if they win Sunday's preliminary qualifier against Christy Ring champions Carlow. Thus the possibility of a duoble header exists and the football fixture will not be confirmed until after the Round 1 SHC Qualifier draw next Monday.



Saturday July 1

Donegal v Longford, MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey, 5pm

Mayo v Derry, Elverys MacHale Park, Castlebar, 5pm

Meath v Sligo, Pairc Tailteann, Navan, 6pm

Saturday/Sunday July 1/2

Laois v Clare, O'Moore Park, Portlaoise, TBC