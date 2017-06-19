That performance had been coming, says Cavanagh 19 June 2017



Sean Cavanagh feels Tyrone are getting close to the level they were at a decade ago when they won three All-Irelands between 2003 and '08.

The Red Hands laid down a marker by demolishing Donegal in yesterday's Ulster SFC semi-final and Cavanagh, who is in his last inter-county season, enthused: "It felt in that 15, 20 minutes before half-time like a performance that was close to what we expect - and what I have come to expect in Tyrone through the 2000s.

"I feel we've been waiting and waiting for that performance to come together, and it's nice whenever it comes together like that.

"We knew at half-time it would be difficult for Donegal to impose their game plan, which is to play on the break. It was a matter of getting into the space and you see the athleticism of the team after half-time and the game was probably over at that stage.

"We haven't always received kind plaudits for it, but we always believed that we had the quality to play football that could do damage."