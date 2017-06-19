Large bags and backpacks banned in new safety procedures at Croke Park 19 June 2017





A Kerry supporter with a bag before the 2014 All-Ireland SFC final against Donegal at Croke Park.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. A Kerry supporter with a bag before the 2014 All-Ireland SFC final against Donegal at Croke Park.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Following a review of safety procedures with the relevant statutory authorities, Croke Park has confirmed that as of this Sunday, patrons will not be permitted to take large bags and backpacks into the stadium for all match day and concert events.



Smaller bags will be permitted but may be subject to searches and patrons are urged not to bring bags at all where possible.



Croke Park would like to thank their patrons in advance for their cooperation.

Fo further information, visit https://crokepark.ie/match-day/faq