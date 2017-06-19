GAA tweets of the week

Here are the main talking points from a busy weekend of gaelic football and hurling action...
— Eamon Mc Gee (@EamonMcGee) June 18, 2017
— Jackie Tyrrell (@MrJackieTee) June 19, 2017
Would love to think a Kerry footballer would do as much for a Cork footballer#WelldoneNiall pic.twitter.com/772WBOUhvb
— Eoin Liston (@EoinListon) June 18, 2017
Great performance frm Tyrone, with some fine individual displays. The intensity in the tackle & score takin frm distance wz a joy to watch!
— Joe McMahon (@Bigjoemc) June 18, 2017
Can see why first half of these games are usually cagey. If a team gets a lead of a few points early it's game over
— Daniel St Ledger (@DanStL89) June 18, 2017
Tyrones tackling is so impressive very rarely foul and generally turn over the ball in contact
— Joe sheridan (@Squarecut84) June 18, 2017
tyrone while impressive faced a very tired flat donegal side today. Some serious shooting from Tyrone
— Conor.mortimer (@Conmort) June 18, 2017
Huge win for @OfficialCorkGAA - top quality back to back performances proves their credentials as All Ireland contenders. #WATvCORK
— Neil McManus (@Neilmcmanus88) June 18, 2017
Gutted..but what has lifted me was watching young Mark Coleman playing natural wing back hurling
— Tony Browne (@TonyBrowne05) June 18, 2017
Frustrating thing regarding Shanahan foul. Out the field it's a free but inside there it's not. He also went down too easy
— Wayne McNamara (@waggymc) June 18, 2017
Where is Austin Gleason?? CorVWat
— Seán Gannon (@CannonGannon9) June 18, 2017
Barry Kelly is consistent anyway. Equally bad for both teams in nearly every game he refs #GAA
— Tomás Quinn (@mossyquinn) June 18, 2017
Austin Gleeson with a sliding pick up! #touchofclass #biggameplayer
— cian mackey (@CianMackey) June 18, 2017
What a piece of skill & score by Austin Gleeson there! #GAA #WatvCork
— Barry Cahill (@barrycahilldub) June 18, 2017
Is there a rule that if getting fouled you are allowed take an unlimited amount of steps? #WaterfordvsCork #GAA
— Pa Ranahan (@PaRanahan) June 18, 2017
Big statement from Tyrone today.Colm Cavanagh and Mattie Donnelly outstanding #contenders
— colm cooper (@colmcooper13) June 18, 2017
If there was ever an advert for Tiered football Cship we're seeing it in the Hyde - Leitrim extremely poor while Ros cruising #ROSLEI
— Shane Curran (@shanetcurran) June 18, 2017
Wishing the lads all the best today. Great day for championship football #gaa #cruciateclub @NevinODonnell pic.twitter.com/OCJefkInzX
— Emlyn Mulligan (@emlynmulligan) June 18, 2017
On This Day: 2007 - @bernardbrogan made his debut for the Dublin Senior Football team #UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/fNVzp40SK3
— Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) June 17, 2017
I wrote a few weeks back about watching out for Kildare in year 2 of a Cian O Neill program . Peak performances will happen. Saw it tonight
— paul galvin (@pgal10) June 17, 2017
How bad do Meath look here. Look totally clueless in attack
— Paddy Bradley (@PaddyB14) June 17, 2017
Wewell done Kildare hard to believe but it was Men against Boys the only way to sum it up ,
Kildare looked really good this evening
— bernard flynn (@bernardflynn15) June 17, 2017
Didn't think it could get any worse after being beaten well by your neighbours Westmeath, then I get the curly finger to go to the bog
— Paraic Sullivan (@SullivanParaic) June 17, 2017
Mighty win for westmeath - that's more like it, I think we will give Dublin a good cut this year #iarmhiabu
— Dessie Dolan (@dessiedolan) June 17, 2017
Rosie red cheeks and blisters on the feet!!#ChampionshipFootball #GAA
— Mickey Quinn (@michaelq14) June 17, 2017
All Ireland Hurling Quarter Finals are confirmed by Central Council for Pairc Ui Chaoimh on July 23rd. @OfficialCorkGAA
— Cork GAA Chairperson (@CorkGAAChair) June 17, 2017
