GAA tweets of the week 19 June 2017





A star-studded Cork and Kerry line-up! A star-studded Cork and Kerry line-up!

Here are the main talking points from a busy weekend of gaelic football and hurling action...

It's all part of the journey-"the sweet is never as sweet without the sour" Donegal won't be going away. — Eamon Mc Gee (@EamonMcGee) June 18, 2017

I'm glad I retired when I did, don't have to face these lighting corner forwards anymore https://t.co/UjjuIb38zz — Jackie Tyrrell (@MrJackieTee) June 19, 2017

Would love to think a Kerry footballer would do as much for a Cork footballer#WelldoneNiall pic.twitter.com/772WBOUhvb — Eoin Liston (@EoinListon) June 18, 2017

Great performance frm Tyrone, with some fine individual displays. The intensity in the tackle & score takin frm distance wz a joy to watch! — Joe McMahon (@Bigjoemc) June 18, 2017

Can see why first half of these games are usually cagey. If a team gets a lead of a few points early it's game over — Daniel St Ledger (@DanStL89) June 18, 2017

Tyrones tackling is so impressive very rarely foul and generally turn over the ball in contact — Joe sheridan (@Squarecut84) June 18, 2017

tyrone while impressive faced a very tired flat donegal side today. Some serious shooting from Tyrone — Conor.mortimer (@Conmort) June 18, 2017

Huge win for @OfficialCorkGAA - top quality back to back performances proves their credentials as All Ireland contenders. #WATvCORK — Neil McManus (@Neilmcmanus88) June 18, 2017

Gutted..but what has lifted me was watching young Mark Coleman playing natural wing back hurling — Tony Browne (@TonyBrowne05) June 18, 2017

Frustrating thing regarding Shanahan foul. Out the field it's a free but inside there it's not. He also went down too easy — Wayne McNamara (@waggymc) June 18, 2017

Where is Austin Gleason?? CorVWat — Seán Gannon (@CannonGannon9) June 18, 2017

Barry Kelly is consistent anyway. Equally bad for both teams in nearly every game he refs #GAA — Tomás Quinn (@mossyquinn) June 18, 2017

Austin Gleeson with a sliding pick up! #touchofclass #biggameplayer — cian mackey (@CianMackey) June 18, 2017

What a piece of skill & score by Austin Gleeson there! #GAA #WatvCork — Barry Cahill (@barrycahilldub) June 18, 2017

Is there a rule that if getting fouled you are allowed take an unlimited amount of steps? #WaterfordvsCork #GAA — Pa Ranahan (@PaRanahan) June 18, 2017

Big statement from Tyrone today.Colm Cavanagh and Mattie Donnelly outstanding #contenders — colm cooper (@colmcooper13) June 18, 2017

If there was ever an advert for Tiered football Cship we're seeing it in the Hyde - Leitrim extremely poor while Ros cruising #ROSLEI — Shane Curran (@shanetcurran) June 18, 2017

On This Day: 2007 - @bernardbrogan made his debut for the Dublin Senior Football team #UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/fNVzp40SK3 — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) June 17, 2017

I wrote a few weeks back about watching out for Kildare in year 2 of a Cian O Neill program . Peak performances will happen. Saw it tonight — paul galvin (@pgal10) June 17, 2017

How bad do Meath look here. Look totally clueless in attack — Paddy Bradley (@PaddyB14) June 17, 2017

Wewell done Kildare hard to believe but it was Men against Boys the only way to sum it up ,

Kildare looked really good this evening — bernard flynn (@bernardflynn15) June 17, 2017

Didn't think it could get any worse after being beaten well by your neighbours Westmeath, then I get the curly finger to go to the bog — Paraic Sullivan (@SullivanParaic) June 17, 2017

Mighty win for westmeath - that's more like it, I think we will give Dublin a good cut this year #iarmhiabu — Dessie Dolan (@dessiedolan) June 17, 2017

Rosie red cheeks and blisters on the feet!!#ChampionshipFootball #GAA — Mickey Quinn (@michaelq14) June 17, 2017