Yeats County guilty of breaking subs rule? 19 June 2017





The Sligo team huddle before their All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers Round 2A clash against Leitrim at Markievicz Park with Benbulben in the background.

Sligo could be forced to forfeit their qualifier win over Antrim if reports that they used seven substitutes on Saturday are true.

The Irish News states that the Yeats County introduced seven replacements in their comprehensive 0-22 to 3-7 success at Markievicz Park.

Peter Laffey came on for Charlie Harrison in the fifth minute of stoppage time and that change appears to have been one more than the permitted six.



If referee Fergal Kelly's report confirms that Niall Carew and his selectors got their numbers wrong, the rule states that they should forfeit the game.



The most likely outcome, however, is that a replay would take place.



Laois found themselves in a similar boat against Armagh last year and the two counties agreed to a replay.



This morning Round 2 qualifier draw pitted the Connacht side against Meath so it's very much a case of watch this space!

Update: Antrim's hopes of a replay fade as Sligo say everything was above board