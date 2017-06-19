Football Qualifier draw: Oak Leafers face trip to Mayo 19 June 2017





A general view of the team names before a qualifier draw.

©INPHO/James Crombie. A general view of the team names before a qualifier draw.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Mayo v Derry is the standout fixture from the All-Ireland SFC Round 2A qualifier draw which took place this morning on RTE Radio.

The draw involved the four winners from Round 1A (Derry, Longford, Laois and Sligo) against the defeated “A” side Provincial semi-finalists (Meath, Donegal, Clare and Mayo).



Round 2A qualifier draw:



Meath v Sligo

Mayo v Derry

Laois v Clare

Donegal v Longford

The first named team has home advantage and the four games will be played over the weekend of July 1st and 2nd.

Confirmation of home venues, times and all dates for the fixtures will be confirmed by the CCCC later this afternoon.