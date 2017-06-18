Donoghue to renew acquaintances with Davy 18 June 2017





Galway manager Micheal Donoghue.

Galway manager Micheál Donoghue is relishing the prospect of taking on Davy Fitz and Wexford in the Leinster SHC decider.

As expected, the Tribesmen cleared the Offaly semi-final hurdle with little difficulty today in Portlaoise but they won't have it as easy when they lock horns with the Model County.

“We've played them in the league, but our focus was on taking each game as it comes up,” he told Midlands 103 Radio.

“For the last few weeks the focus has been on Offaly and for the next few weeks we'll be preparing for a Leinster final.

“The objective was to come in, win the game and get to the Leinster final. The lads worked hard for the last couple of weeks and thankfully we came away with the win.”