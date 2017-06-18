Kelly quits Wee County 18 June 2017





Louth manager Colin Kelly.

Yesterday's All-Ireland SFC qualifier defeat to Longford has signalled the end of Colin Kelly's three year tenure as Louth senior football manager.

Despite having guided the Wee County to back-to-back promotions in the Allianz FL and the prospect of Division 2 football next year, Kelly has called it a day.



His decision comes in the wake of a disappointing championship campaign in which they exited the Leinster SFC at the quarter-final stage to neighbours Meath before this weekend's disappointing 1-10 to 2-15 loss on home soil.