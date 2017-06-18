Murphy braced for 'massive test' 18 June 2017





Donegal captain Michael Murphy is gunning for revenge against Tyrone.

The two counties will renew their rivalry in Clones today and Murphy will use the 'hurt' of last summer's Ulster SFC final loss at the hands of the Red Hands to motivate him.

“They're a massive test,” he told gaa.ie. “Mickey Harte will always have Tyrone well-organised and drilled. On the back of them beating us last year in an Ulster final, there's still a bit of hurt there definitely from that.

“They were the far better team on the day and they totally deserved their win. I keep harping on about it, but I want to win things with this team and in order to do that we need to take each game as it comes.

“We're not at that level where the team has been together for years where we can count on that know how, we need to build that up now.”