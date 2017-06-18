Concession of late goals takes gloss off Laois win for Creedon 18 June 2017





Laois manager Peter Creedon.

Laois survived a late scare against Wicklow in yesterday's All-Ireland SFC qualifier and their manager Peter Creedon admitted the Aughrim encounter was too close for comfort.

The O'Moore County conceded two late goals but held on to register a 2-16 to 3-10 victory.

“We should have ran out more comfortable winners than we actually did but we're in the pot anyway for the next day,” Creedon remarked to RTE Sport.

“It was a strange finish, wasn't it? I remember we played Wicklow when I was involved with Tipp about four or five years ago in the League and they got three goals in injury time to beat us.

“In some respects it feels like a defeat because you haven't killed off a game that you were well in control of. But credit to Wicklow for that. They kept going.

“And I suppose sometimes you've got to decide that in the qualifiers it's just good to come away with a win.”