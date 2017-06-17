All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals confirmed for Páirc Uí Chaoimh 17 June 2017





A view of ongoing redevelopment at Pairc Ui Chaoimh in May 2017.

©INPHO/Gary Carr. A view of ongoing redevelopment at Pairc Ui Chaoimh in May 2017.©INPHO/Gary Carr.

The new Páirc Uí Chaoimh was given the green light at today's Central Council meeting to host both All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals on Sunday, July 23.

The news will go some way towards softening the blow of the stadium missing out on staging the Munster SFC final on July 2 and the Munster SHC final seven days later because the redevelopment works wouldn't be completed in time.

The planned handover date of the stadium from the contractors to Cork county board was scheduled for June 18, but it emerged on Monday that the handover has been pushed back to the middle of July. Thurles has hosted every All-Ireland SHC quarter-final since 2010.

