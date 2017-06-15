Yeats pair in doubt for Antrim qualifier 15 June 2017





©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Sligo's David Kelly.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Sligo manager Niall Carew says his team are likely to be without both David Kelly and Cian Breheny for Saturday’s All-Ireland SFC qualifier against Antrim.

Kelly came on a half-an-hour into the Yeats County’s Connacht SFC quarter-final defeat to Mayo last month but has since picked up an injury in training and is thought to be doubtful for the Saffrons’ visit this weekend.

Breheny, who was introduced for the black-carded Kelly in the second-half of Sligo’s championship opener in New York, is believed to be in with a worse chance of featuring at Markievicz Park this weekend.

“Losing David and Cian are big blows,” Carew is quoted saying by The Irish News.

“But you’re always going to lose a couple of players at this time of year. Both got hurt in training. David might be togging out but I can’t see him making it.”