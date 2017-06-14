Murphy free to face Exiles 14 June 2017





Carlow's Brendan Murphy with Diarmuid Connolly of Dublin

There was no joy for Diarmuid Connolly in front of the Central Hearings Committee last night but Carlow's Brendan Murphy got his red card rescinded.

The Barrowsiders' midfielder was sent off for two yellow card offences against Connolly & Co in the Leinster SFC quarter-final at O'Moore Park.

He refused to accept his proposed one match ban and argued that referee Sean Hurson made the wrong call when giving him his first booking.

The Committee agreed with his version of events, finding that 'the first Yellow Card was issued in error and, accordingly, the Fixed Penalty of a One Match Suspension should not apply'.

That means Murphy will be free to line out against London in the All-Ireland SFC qualifier at Ruislip.