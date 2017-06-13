All the dates of the upcoming football and hurling qualifier draws
13 June 2017
Marty Morrissey, Munster GAA Chairman Jerry O'Sullivan and Tipperary manager Liam Kearns carry out the draw for the 2017 Munster senior football championship.
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.
There could be eight more qualifier draws between football and hurling - here are the details of when they will take place.
Five more draws will definitely take place but there could be a further three needed if all of the beaten provincial finalists in both football and hurling are beaten in the qualifiers.
Monday 19 June
SFC Qualifier Round 2A
Monday 26 June
SFC Qualifier Round 2B
SHC Qualifier Round 1
Monday 3 July
SFC Qualifier Round 3A
SHC Qualifiers Round 2
Monday 10 July
SFC Qualifier Round 3B
SFC Qualifier Round 4A
SHC Quarter-finals
Monday 17 July
SFC Qualifier Round 4B
Sunday 23 July
SFC Quarter-final A side
(only if both beaten Connacht and Munster finalists lose 4A Qualifiers)
Monday 24 July
SHC semi-finals
(only if both provincial beaten finalists lose their quarter-finals)
Saturday 29 / Sunday 30 July
SFC Quarter-final B side (only if both beaten Ulster and Leinster finalists lose 4B Qualifiers)
