All the dates of the upcoming football and hurling qualifier draws

Marty Morrissey, Munster GAA Chairman Jerry O'Sullivan and Tipperary manager Liam Kearns carry out the draw for the 2017 Munster senior football championship.

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Marty Morrissey, Munster GAA Chairman Jerry O'Sullivan and Tipperary manager Liam Kearns carry out the draw for the 2017 Munster senior football championship.

There could be eight more qualifier draws between football and hurling - here are the details of when they will take place.



Five more draws will definitely take place but there could be a further three needed if all of the beaten provincial finalists in both football and hurling are beaten in the qualifiers.



Monday 19 June

SFC Qualifier Round 2A



Monday 26 June



SFC Qualifier Round 2B



SHC Qualifier Round 1



Monday 3 July

SFC Qualifier Round 3A



SHC Qualifiers Round 2



Monday 10 July



SFC Qualifier Round 3B



SFC Qualifier Round 4A



SHC Quarter-finals



Monday 17 July

SFC Qualifier Round 4B





Sunday 23 July

SFC Quarter-final A side

(only if both beaten Connacht and Munster finalists lose 4A Qualifiers)



Monday 24 July

SHC semi-finals

(only if both provincial beaten finalists lose their quarter-finals)



Saturday 29 / Sunday 30 July

SFC Quarter-final B side (only if both beaten Ulster and Leinster finalists lose 4B Qualifiers)

