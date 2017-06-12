Galvin urges Connolly to consider hurling switch 12 June 2017





Dublin's Diarmuid Connolly and Paul Galvin of Kerry during their side's All-Ireland SFC final clash at Croke Park in 2011.

Paul Galvin says Diarmuid Connolly should consider switching codes before he brings the curtain down on his Dublin career.

Connolly plays senior hurling with St. Vincent's and Galvin has suggested that he could finish out his inter-county days with the Dublin hurlers to avoid being targeted by the opposition in football. It was reported earlier today that Connolly is to appeal against the 12-week suspension handed down to him for pushing linesman Ciaran Brannigan during last Saturday week's Leinster SFC quarter-final win over Carlow.

"If he is expected to see out the rest of his career being targeted, as the pundits suggest, then he should consider the remainder of his football-playing days carefully," former Kerry star Galvin wrote in his Sunday Times column.

"I watched him hurl recently and he is inter-county quality. Dublin’s hurlers will have Leinster honours and more on their minds over the next few years.

"At 29 he’s young enough to hurl and revisit football if he wishes. The hurling world would welcome him I’m sure, even if the football world seems intent on exposing him."