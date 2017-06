Team news: Derry all set for Nicky Rackard Final 08 June 2017





Nicky Rackard Cup finalists David Carvill (Armagh) with Oisin McCloskey (Derry) Nicky Rackard Cup finalists David Carvill (Armagh) with Oisin McCloskey (Derry)

The Derry hurling team has been named ahead of their Nicky Rackard Cup Final on Saturday against Ulster rivals Armagh.

Derry (Nicky Rackard Cup v Armagh): Darryl McDermott; Paddy Turner, Sean Cassidy, Darragh McCloskey; Paul Cleary, Oisin McCloskey, Liam Óg Hinphey; Conor McAllister, Christopher McKaigue; Gerald Bradley, Meehaul McGrath, Alan Grant; Brendan Rogers, Brian Cassidy, Cian Waldron.

Throw in at Croke Park at 3pm and can also be watched via stream on TG4.ie.