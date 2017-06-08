Donnelly hits out at decision not to televise finals 08 June 2017





At the launch of the Christy Ring, Nicky Rackard & Lory Meagher Cup Finals were from left Martin Kavanagh (Antrim), Simon McCrory (Carlow), Oisin McCloskey (Derry), Michael O'Regan (Warwickshire), Karl McDermott (Leitrim) and David Carvill (Armagh)

Antrim county board chairman Collie Donnelly has expressed his disappointment over this weekend’s hurling finals at Croke Park not being televised live.

Antrim take on Carlow in the Christy Ring Cup final on Saturday evening at HQ but TG4 will be unable to show the game live as it clashes with RTE’s coverage of the Munster SFC semi-final between Cork and Tipperary at Pairc Ui Rinn (both games throw-in at 5pm).

Instead the Irish-medium will stream the Christy Ring Cup final, along with the Nicky Rackard and Lory Meagher Cup finals, live on TG4.ie.

“You would’ve thought it was the one day they could have given second tier hurling a shop window,” Donnelly told The Irish News.

“They could certainly market the competition better. We’re disappointed the game isn’t going to be screened on terrestrial TV.

“I’m sure a lot of people are assuming the game would be on TG4. My father is 89 and he’ll not get down to the game. You’ve plenty of folk in Antrim who were hoping to watch the game on TV.”