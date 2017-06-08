Ennis vows that Meath will fight their corner on hurling championship proposals 08 June 2017





Happy with their progress. Meath manager Martin Ennis with selectors John Andrews and Pat Clancy Happy with their progress. Meath manager Martin Ennis with selectors John Andrews and Pat Clancy

by Jackie Cahill

Meath manager Martin Ennis has slammed the GAA’s plans to promote both Christy Ring Cup finalists Antrim and Carlow to an expanded Leinster senior hurling championship round-robin series next year.

Ennis fully accepts relegation back to the Christy Ring competition but insists that two teams should not come up to compete in Leinster.

Instead, Ennis is proposing a play-off with the Christy Ring Cup final runners-up to determine who will fill the fifth spot in next year’s provincial round-robin series.

Ennis has also suggested that, after making significant recent progress, Meath should be left to compete in the Leinster senior championship, with another county added to make up a six-team round-robin group.

He believes that the interests of perceived weaker counties would be better served that way, and has vowed that Meath will fight their corner to ensure that justice is done.

Ennis said: “This is not sour grapes in any way, shape or form. We’ve accepted that the winners of the Christy Ring go up and the team relegated (from the Leinster round-robin) goes down.

“What we don’t accept is that the losers of the Christy Ring final jump straight up, and Meath still come down.

“This is the proposal they’ve put out there and ahead of the weekend’s Christy Ring final, both teams are going into it thinking they’re already promoted.

“The loser gets an opportunity to go straight up when we have come back down, on scoring difference by four points, and after winning a game.

“I’m disillusioned with the whole thing – how can you promote a team that loses a final?”

Meath won the Christy Ring final last year, when a rematch was ordered against Antrim following a scoring controversy in the original fixture.

But the Royals finished bottom of the four-team round robin group this year, and were relegated.

Ennis is now suggesting a play-off against Saturday’s Christy Ring Cup final losers, insisting that it’s the fairest way.

He said: “Obviously Carlow or Antrim would have an advantage on you because they’ve been training for an extra month, but it would be better than no play-off.

“Or would they not consider a play-off after the League next year?

“The other alternative is to leave Meath in it, bring up Antrim and Carlow and bring up another team like Kildare, and make it a six-team round-robin.

“I’ll be going to the county board over this to fight our corner.”

And Ennis revealed: “Our players have contacted the GPA over the whole thing. They’re looking at it and wondering how can this be?

“It’s proposed, it hasn’t been passed, but if we don’t do something, it will be passed and we’re right back to square one.

“Meath have gone from Division 2B to 2A this year, won the Ring last year and with the fiasco that was the Ring final, when it was suggested that two teams go up, that was shot down and we had to play another game.

“We don’t want anyone to bend over specifically for Meath but the Ring final this weekend has no real relevance now. It doesn’t make sense.

“We hope that the Meath county board, and the Leinster and Central Council representatives, will do their jobs.”