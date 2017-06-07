Donegal GAA issue apology to stewards who didn't receive meals 07 June 2017





Sean MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey.

Donegal GAA have issued an apology to the 50 or so stewards on duty for last month's Ulster SFC quarter-final victory over Antrim in Ballybofey.

The Tir Chonaill men easily beat the Saffrons on a 3-19 to 1-9 scoreline to book their place into next weekend's semi-final, however, one of the main talking points afterwards surrounded the stewards who didn't receive customary meals.

One veteran steward explained to the Donegal Democrat that it had been the first time in 20 years that he didn't get a meal after a big championship game at MacCumhaill Park and said he would not be going back to work at the venue again.

"I was given a goodie bag that contained a bottle of water, an orange and Mars bar before I went out to work for the day. We always got a meal after a big championship game since I started stewarding first over 20 years ago.

“I certainly won’t be back to steward ever again in Ballybofey.”

Donegal county board treasurer Cieran Kelly had no comment to make on the matter when contacted by the Donegal newspaper at the time but has since issued an apology, through head steward Edward Molloy.