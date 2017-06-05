Kiely takes exception to Hannon 'dive' claim
05 June 2017
Limerick's Declan Hannon under pressure from John Conlon and Colm Galvin of Clare.
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.
Limerick boss John Kiely has denied allegations of diving by his side during yesterday's Munster SHC semi-final loss to Clare.
Semple Stadium's chief steward Robert Ryan was forced to intervene after Kiely was involved in a heated exchange with a member of the Clare backroom team who alleged that centre back Declan Hannon had taken a dive during the second half.
“A comment was passed, I didn't like it, simple as," Kiely explained.
"It was said that he [Hannon] dived and he didn't dive.
“Declan doesn't dive. I don't think any player takes to the field in inter-county hurling that are diving. It was an unfortunate comment, but it's over now and done with. I'm sure when he thinks back on it he'll regret it."