Kiely takes exception to Hannon 'dive' claim 05 June 2017





Limerick's Declan Hannon under pressure from John Conlon and Colm Galvin of Clare.

Limerick boss John Kiely has denied allegations of diving by his side during yesterday's Munster SHC semi-final loss to Clare.

Semple Stadium's chief steward Robert Ryan was forced to intervene after Kiely was involved in a heated exchange with a member of the Clare backroom team who alleged that centre back Declan Hannon had taken a dive during the second half.

“A comment was passed, I didn't like it, simple as," Kiely explained.

"It was said that he [Hannon] dived and he didn't dive.

“Declan doesn't dive. I don't think any player takes to the field in inter-county hurling that are diving. It was an unfortunate comment, but it's over now and done with. I'm sure when he thinks back on it he'll regret it."