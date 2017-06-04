CHC rejects Comerford's appeal

04 June 2017

Tipperary's Evan Comerford dejected.
©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

Tipperary football goalkeeper Evan Comerford will have to consider his options after having his appeal against a 12-week ban rejected by the Central Hearings Committee (CHC).

The Kilsheelan-Kilcash man was issued the suspension after being sent off in a club championship game two weeks ago against JK Brackens and was later reported by referee Paddy Russell for ‘minor physical interference’.

It means that Comerford will miss Tipp’s Munster SFC semi-final against Cork next Saturday at Pairc Ui Rinn, barring a successful appeal to the Central Appeals Committee in the next six days.




Most Read Stories

O'Brien proud of Carlow effort

CHC rejects Comerford's appeal

'Our position is to protect the player'

Ulster SFC: Down on the up as Armagh wilt in second half

LIVE: Sunday Match Tracker

Ulster MFC: Hazard saves Down's bacon in dramatic finish


Android app on Google Play