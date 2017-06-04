CHC rejects Comerford's appeal 04 June 2017





Tipperary's Evan Comerford dejected.

©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

Tipperary football goalkeeper Evan Comerford will have to consider his options after having his appeal against a 12-week ban rejected by the Central Hearings Committee (CHC).

The Kilsheelan-Kilcash man was issued the suspension after being sent off in a club championship game two weeks ago against JK Brackens and was later reported by referee Paddy Russell for ‘minor physical interference’.

It means that Comerford will miss Tipp’s Munster SFC semi-final against Cork next Saturday at Pairc Ui Rinn, barring a successful appeal to the Central Appeals Committee in the next six days.