Leinster U21HC: Barrowsiders sneak past Lilywhites 31 May 2017





Carlow's Kevin McDonald.

Carlow’s narrow 1-21 to 2-14 victory over Kildare at Newbridge tonight means they’ll face Wexford for a place in the provincial final.

The outstanding Jack Sheridan registered 2-9 for the hosts and his second major on 43 minutes left the sides level, 2-11 to 1-14, in a match that was evenly contested throughout, with the teams registering 1-9 each during the course of an entertaining opening period.

However, four unanswered points from Kevin McDonald (1-6), Cathal Tracey (0-4), Chris Nolan (0-5) and substitute Aaron Amond at this vital juncture in the game gave the Barrowsiders a lead that they would not relinquish.

The winners landed the first scores of the night through Owen Roberts, Nolan and Kevin but the losers moved ahead with two points each from Sheridan and Eoin O'Hehir.

Roberts, McDonald and Gary Lawlor replied with three in succession for the visitors but an inspirational Dylan Brereton score from deep inside his own half roused Kildare and Sheridan and O'Hehir pointed again as they reclaimed the lead.

The Carlow goal was somewhat fortuituous as McDonald's free was deflected to the back of the home net by one of the Kildare defenders but Sheridan then took the game by the scruff of the neck with a truly remarkable solo goal followed by a thumping free from incredible distance.

The Naas man did his best to almost single-handedly drag the Lilywhites into the last four but it is Carlow who will deservedly cross swords with the Model County on June 21st.

Carlow - D Jordan; A Casey, D Tobin, P Coughlan; G Lawlor (0-1), E Redmond, A Dunne; G Coady (0-1f), K McDonald (1-6, 1-5f); J Murphy (0-1), S Brennan, O Roberts (0-2); C Tracey (0-4), C Nolan (0-5, 1f), S Whelan. Subs: A Amond (0-1) for S Brennan, P Connors for O Roberts, J Wall for P Coughlan, D Grennan for J Murphy.

Kildare - J Keane; C Gormley, K Maher, D Brereton (0-1); D Greene, C Gordon, F Bass; S Lawlor (0-1), C Dervan; A Kelly, E O’Hehir (0-3f), M Gainey; C Dowling, A Kelliher, J Sheridan (2-9, 1-7f). Subs: M Melia for M Gainey, O Loughran for C Dowling, R Guilfoyle for C Gormley, E Nolan for D Greene.

Referee - G Quilty.