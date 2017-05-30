There never has been any love - Cadogan 30 May 2017





Cork's Eoin Cadogan.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Cork's Eoin Cadogan.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Eoin Cadogan says Cork's footballers have always been on the receiving end of harsh criticism.

The Rebels are in the dock again following Saturday night's narrow one-point Munster SFC quarter-final victory over Waterford in Fraher Field but Cadogan remembers similar barbs when they were regulars in the winner's enclosure:

"I have said this numerous times, when Cork were going well, winning national league titles, the All-Ireland in 2010, it was never good enough. 'Ah ye should have won more, ye should have won this and that.' Now it hasn't changed," the veteran defender is quoted in The Irish Independent.

"There never has been any love. It's not there from a media perspective. It was never good enough under [Conor] Counihan. 'Counihan didn't do this' or whatever the case may be.

"There were a lot of different factors after that, Ciaran Sheehan going to Australia. You're talking about top class players. Different players finishing up or retiring. So the whole dynamic has changed. People talk about having no identity. To form an identity you have to start winning. Confidence and identity starts to form then.

"I've this thing in my head, that the frustration is just going to erupt at some stage and we're just going to go out and blitz someone. When that happens, I don't know, but it's like poking a dog. Keep poking him …"