O'Connor: "we choose to take up a lot of our time with football"

Mayo's Cillian O'Connor.

Mayo's Cillian O'Connor.

Cillian O'Connor says Mayo's footballers won't be getting sidetracked by what's being said about them in the media.

As Stephen Rochford's charges prepare for their Connacht SFC semi-final against Galway on June 11th, there are a lot more column inches being dedicated to Aidan O'Shea's decision to accommodate some kids with photos and autographs after a recent challenge against Meath than there are to football itself, but attacking talisman O'Connor reckons the players won't be distracted by the commotion:

“Anyone who is getting some stick that they might feel is unmerited or a bit over the top, it’s hard to completely be a robot and block all that out," the Ballintubber clubman told The Irish Examiner. "Having said that, Aidan is experienced, he’s been around the block and playing senior intercounty football since he was in Leaving Cert.

“He’s won plenty of things, won plenty of medals. Sure, we’ve come up short last year and in years gone by, but I don’t think he’s getting sidetracked and spending his evenings going through all that’s being said. Well, I do know, because I’m usually there.

“He’s been focusing on getting his fitness and his training and skills work right. This isn’t a complaint, but we choose to take up a lot of our time with football, so I don’t think he’s going to be delving into finding out what’s the latest dig being thrown at him.”