Mugsy: we threw it away 29 May 2017





London's Owen Mulligan.

©INPHO/Garry McManus. London's Owen Mulligan.©INPHO/Garry McManus.

Owen Mulligan felt London missed a golden opportunity to record a surprise Connacht SFC quarter-final victory over Leitrim yesterday.

Making his debut for the Exiles, the former Tyrone star drew the underdogs level in the 43rd minute before captain Liam Gavaghan edged them ahead. But two goals from substitute Ronan Kennedy saw Leitrim escape from the newly-renovated McGovern Park with a 3-10 to 0-16 victory.

"Threw away, threw it away," a frustrated Mugsy is quoted as saying in the Irish Times.

"We trained hard for this, we trained really hard. We are all gutted in there, the amount of hours and training we put in - you seen us hitting the post there and then they go down the field and score a goal. That's championship football.

"We believed in ourselves today. I was only brought into the squad to help the forwards and then I end up having a crack myself and it was an honour for me to come out and play for London."

He continued: "You come over here for the bit of work, and you want to play a bit of football, and you are asked to come in at the highest level - of course you are going to to, you are a GAA man.

"You seen it there, they might not have been good in the league, but in championship that's when they rise to it, when everyone is tested and judged, and the London team is no different."